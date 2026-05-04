/'River ganga flows to Bengal via Bihar', PM Modi's prediction of win in Mamata's stronghold becoming reality

As the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) looks set to form the government with a huge lead in Mamata Banerjee's West Bengal, a prediction made by Prime Minister Narendra a few months ago comes to our minds. In November last year, during the Bihar elections where the BJP secured a majority, Modi drew a political parallel, saying, “The river Ganga flows to Bengal via Bihar."

By this he meant that a victory in Bihar will help defeat Mamata Banerjee in Bengal which has been a stronghold of the TMC leader for years. The BJP, despite all efforts was not able to breach this fortress.

“The river Ganga flows to Bengal via Bihar. And the victory in Bihar, like the river, has paved the way for our victory in Bengal," PM Modi had said during one of the election rallies in Bihar.

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