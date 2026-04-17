/'Reflect upon your conscience': PM Modi urges lawmakers to vote for Women’s Reservation Bill

Addressing the House during a high-stakes session Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged Members of Parliament (MPs) to look beyond political calculus and "reflect upon their conscience." These comments come ahead of the voting for Women’s Reservation Act. By invoking the personal significance of the women within the lawmakers' own families, the message sought to humanise a legislative battle that has spanned decades. "The legislation to ensure women’s reservation in legislative bodies is a significant opportunity to do justice to the women of our nation," the statement read, emphasising that the amendment is not merely a policy shift but a fundamental necessity for strengthening Indian democracy.