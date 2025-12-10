/'People in India, around the world are thrilled': PM Modi hails UNESCO’s inclusion of Diwali in global heritage list

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has welcomed UNESCO's decision to add Diwali to its Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. The announcement was made amid the ongoing UNESCO committee session in New Delhi on Wednesday. PM Modi labelled the move by UNESCO as a recognition of pride for India.

Following the announcement, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote on his social media platform X that "people in India and around the world are thrilled”. “For us, Deepavali is very closely linked to our culture and ethos. It is the soul of our civilisation. It personifies illumination and righteousness,” he said. Modi added that the recognition by UNESCO would further enhance the global visibility of Diwali. “May the ideals of Prabhu Shri Ram keep guiding us for eternity,” he further added.

Representatives are examining several nominations

The annual session of the Intergovernmental Committee of UNESCO for the Safeguarding of Intangible Cultural Heritage is taking place in Delhi from Tuesday to Thursday. Representatives from 78 nations are examining several nominations aimed at preserving and promoting living cultural traditions worldwide. UNESCO notes that the list helps highlight cultural diversity and protects heritage for future generations.

To commemorate the event, the Delhi government has organised several activities, including special lighting at prominent landmarks, themed decorations across major roads, and a large lamp-lighting ceremony.

Meanwhile, in a post on social media platform on X, the Ministry of External Affairs hailed the inscription “a joyous moment”, adding that Deepavali’s global celebration and its themes of renewal and hope made it an important addition to the heritage list of UNESCO.