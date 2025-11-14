/‘Not every JK resident a terrorist’: Omar Abdullah after Delhi Red Fort blast

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday condemned the blast near New Delhi's Red Fort, which killed at least 12 people, while also reaffirming the ideals of peace and brotherhood which the people of Jammu and Kashmir espouse.

While condemning the alleged terror attack in Delhi, CM Abdullah said that it is only a "few people who have ruined peace and brotherhood in the region," and that it is not fair to characterise every Kashmiri as being associated with terrorism.

"It is highly condemnable. No religion can justify the killing of innocents with such brutality. Investigation will continue, but we must remember one thing - not every resident of Jammu and Kashmir is a terrorist or associated with terrorists. These are only a few people who have always ruined peace and brotherhood here. When we look at every resident of J&K and every Kashmiri Muslim with a single ideology and think that each one of them is a terrorist, it is difficult to keep the people on the right track," CM Abdullah told reporters here.

He further called for the people responsible to be "severely punished," while also making sure that innocent people are kept out of it.

Commenting on the blast accused being from a professional background, including being doctors, the Chief Minister questioned the 'security failure' which led to the blast.

"Have we not seen the professor of Universities before this?... Who says that educated people don't get involved in such things? They do. I am shocked by the fact that, though they were expelled from the job, what kind of investigation was undertaken after that? Why was prosecution not carried out?... We can only help the central government to keep the situation normal, and we are doing that," he said.

Multiple residents of Jammu and Kashmir have been arrested for allegedly being part of a terror module which possibly planned for multiple terror attacks to be carried out across various locations.

Meanwhile, fresh CCTV footage has surfaced showing the prime accused, Dr Umar Un Nabi, entering the national capital through the Badarpur border in an i20 car, further tightening the net around the accused in the ongoing blast investigation.

In the footage, Umar was seen arriving at the Badarpur toll plaza, where he stops his vehicle, takes out cash, and hands it to the toll collector.

Security agencies have recovered the diaries of Delhi blast case accused Dr Umar and Dr Muzammil, which mention the dates November 8 to 12, indicating that the planning was underway for such an incident during that period, sources said.

According to the sources, the diary also contained the names of about 25 individuals, most of them hailing from Jammu and Kashmir and Faridabad.

Disclaimer: This story has been published from a news agency feed with minimal edits for grammar and punctuation. The headline may have been changed to better reflect the content of the story or to make it more suitable for WION audience.