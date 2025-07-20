/‘NO POWER Can dictate India’: Jagdeep Dhankhar's bold message after opposition seeks clarity on Trump’s claim over Pakistan ceasefire

The Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar, on Saturday (July 19) said that no power on the planet can dictate to the country how to handle its affairs. Dhankar suggested that people not be guided by the narratives outside. "Don't be guided by narratives outside. All decisions in this country as a sovereign nation are taken by its leadership. There is no power on the planet to dictate to India how to handle its affairs," he said while addressing the officer trainees of the Indian Defence Estates Service (IDES) 2024 batch at the Vice-President's Enclave.



"We do live in a nation and nations that are a comity. We work in togetherness, we work in tandem. We have mutual respect, diplomatic dialogues, but at the end of the day, we are sovereign. We take our own decisions.

Is it required to play every bad ball? Is it required to have wrestling sessions as to who said what?" the VP questioned.

"One who scores good runs on the cricket pitch always leaves bad balls. They are tempting, but not to be attempted. And those who attempt, you have to have safe gloves of the wicket keeper and someone in the gully," Dhankar added.

The VP's remarks came after the opposition demanded a clarification from the BJP-led central government over US President Donald Trump's claims of brokering a "ceasefire" in the recent India and Pakistan conflict.

Since the conflict between India and Pakistan was lightened following the Pahlagam terror attack, Trump has multiple times tried stealing the credit for a "ceasefire" between the two nations. The claim was consistently rejected by India. However, Pakistan had previously thanked the US president for brokering a "ceasefire" with India following Operation Sindoor.