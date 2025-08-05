/'New India will always strike back': NDA hails Modi's leadership, passes resolution praising 'Operation Sindoor' and 'Operation Mahadev'

The National Democratic Alliance on Tuesday (Aug 5) passed a resolution lauding the success of two major Indian anti-terror operations, Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev, while praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership during the missions. The resolution, adopted at the NDA parliamentary party meeting, credited Modi’s "visionary statesmanship and resolute command" for not only steering the country with purpose but also igniting "a renewed spirit of unity and pride in the hearts of all Indians". The Indian PM was also felicitated at the meeting, which was attended by senior leaders including Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, JP Nadda, Prahlad Joshi, and Kangana Ranaut.

NDA resolution on Pahalgam

"The NDA Parliamentary Party salutes the unmatched courage and unwavering commitment of our armed forces, who showed heroic valour during Operation Sindoor and Operation Mahadev. Their courage highlights their unflinching devotion to protecting our nation. We pay our deepest condolences and respects to those who lost their lives in the Pahalgam terror attack," states the resolution. It also highlighted India's recent diplomatic wins, noting the US designation of The Resistance Front (TRF) — the terrorist group behind the deadly Pahalgam attack — as a Foreign Terrorist Organisation. It also praises the BRICS Joint Declaration that condemned the attack and vowed to "ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism".

It also spotlighted the government’s massive outreach campaign that followed Operation Sindoor, where 59 MPs, including from opposition parties, visited 32 countries to present India's case on terrorism. The resolution called this a display of "democratic maturity" and Modi's statesmanship in forging unity on national issues.