A mysterious blast occurred on Monday (June 16) during the construction of a Masjid Sharif in Handwara, leaving three injured. The injured persons were immediately shifted to GMC Handwara for further medical treatment.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear, and authorities are investigating the incident. As per local sources, construction work was underway when the blast took place, causing panic in the area.

Further details are awaited as officials continue to assess the situation.

This is a developing story. More updates will follow.