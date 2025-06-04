/'Muslims were being demonised in India': Bilawal Bhutto's anti-India rant receives bitter reply by journalist | WATCH

Pakistan's former foreign minister and Chairman of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP), Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, faced backlash at the press briefing of United Nations for his comment on Indian Muslims. Speaking at the event, Zardari claimed that Muslims in India were being "demonised".

But Zardari's statement was countered by a journalist present there who said, "You said that the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir is being used as a political tool to demonise Muslims in India. But, sir, I have watched briefings on both sides, and as far as I recall, there were Muslim Indian military officers who were conducting the briefings on the Indian side."

The counter statement visibly made Zardari unsettled and he acknowledged it saying, "As far as the operations are concerned, you're absolutely right".

The statement by the journalist was in reference of the presence of Col Sofia Qureshi in the briefings of Operation Sindoor. Qureshi, along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh and Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, gained nation-wise praise for India's response against Pahalgam attack on April 22. Under the operation, India targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Pakistan on May 7.

Zardari is part of Islamabad's diplomatic team at the UN. He is leading the team against India's Shashi Tharoor during Operation Sindoor outreach.

'We host G20, Pakistan hosts T20-top 20 terrorists'

Priyanka Chaturvedi, a member of the all-part delegation for Operation Sindoor outreach, drew a stark difference between India and Pakistan while speaking in London. The Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said India focuses on global trade and diplomacy, but Islamabad is relentlessly using terrorism as a tool.

“We had a very successful presidency of G20. While we host the G20, Pakistan hosts the T20, the top 20 terrorists of the world," she said.

She further said that "the top terrorists will be found being hosted by the Pakistani state government. It's their stated policy."

