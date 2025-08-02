/'Lok Sabha election 2024 was rigged': Rahul Gandhi's EXPLOSIVE allegation after 'vote theft' charge on EC - What he said

A day after the Election Commission of India (ECI) rapped Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'vote theft' remark, he has made another explosive allegation on the poll body. Speaking at the Congress Party’s legal conference, Gandhi claimed that the 2024 Lok Sabha election was rigged. He added that the ECI is no longer acting independently and described the poll body as “dead.” Gandhi cited the example of one constituency where, according to him, out of 6.5 lakh voters on the rolls, 1.5 lakh were found to be fake. He also added that he has proof that he has proof of vote rigging.

Rahul Gandhi's explosive allegation

“The Lok Sabha election can be rigged and the 2024 Lok Sabha election was rigged,” Gandhi said while addressing party lawyers. He claimed the Congress had now gathered data and documents to back up its accusations. “We are going to prove this, we have data now,” he asserted. Gandhi went on to cite an example, saying, "In one Lok Sabha constituency, we checked the voter list. We found 1.5 lakh voters turned out to be fake,” he alleged. He further claimed that the ruling BJP’s majority depended on this alleged manipulation. “Had they got 15–20 seats less, he (PM Modi) wouldn’t have become Prime Minister," Gandhi said.

Rahul Gandhi accuses EC of ‘vote theft’

This comes after Rahul Gandhi alleged that an independent investigation by the opposition found that the Election Commission of India is involved in a massive “vote theft” to benefit the ruling BJP and termed it “treason.” The Election Commission, meanwhile, dismissed Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of vote theft as baseless and urged officials to ignore such “irresponsible statements”. “We have open and shut proof that the Election Commission is involved in vote theft. Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you,” Gandhi said while talking to reporters outside the parliament amid the escalating row over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar. After his explosive claims, Gandhi issued a stern warning to the Election Commission officials, stating that they wouldn’t be spared even if they were retired. “Most importantly, whoever in the Elections Commission is involved in this exercise, right from top to bottom, we will not spare you. You are working against India, and this is no less than treason. Wherever you are, even if you are retired, we will find you,” Gandhi said.

Election Commission's response to Rahul Gandhi