/‘Let’s see who wins…’: Congress blames Election Commission for Bihar’s performance, says they’re still hopeful

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Friday (Nov 14) called the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections a direct contest between the Election Commission of India and the people of Bihar, as Congress and the Mahagathbandhan trail behind in the counting of votes. According to the data from the ECI website as of 12:45 pm, Bharatiya Janata Party was leading in 88 seats, Janata Dal (United) in 79, while the Rashtriya Janata Dal was trailing in 32 seats, and the Indian National Congress in 4.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Khera slammed Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying that he has an upper hand over the public in Bihar.

“These are just early trends, we’re waiting a bit. The initial trends certainly suggest that Gyanesh Kumar is gaining an upper hand over the people of Bihar. I can’t underestimate the people of Bihar. They have shown courage. They showed it despite the SIR and vote theft. The contest is directly between the Election Commission of India and the people of Bihar, and let’s see who wins.”

“I’m not even talking about parties. I’m talking about a direct, straight contest between CEC Gyanesh Kumar and the people of Bihar. Now, let’s see in the coming hours how effective Gyanesh Kumar will be,” he added.

‘BJP is deceit’: Akhilesh Yadav

Meanwhile, the national president of the Samajwadi Party, Akhilesh Yadav, launched similar attacks Election Commission. He said that the game that SIR played in Bihar will not be possible in other places because the conspiracy has now been exposed. He further described the BJP as a “deceit”.