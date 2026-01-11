/'Judicial inquiry is required into the matter': Digvijaya Singh on Indore water contamination crisis

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday demanded a judicial enquiry into the Indore water contamination crisis.

Singh stressed that it is CM Mohan Yadav's responsibility to ensure that a judicial probe is conducted into the matter.

"There should be a judicial inquiry. Accountability must be fixed so that others get a lesson. A judicial inquiry is required into the matter...It is also the responsibility of the Chief Minister himself," he told reporters.

Suspecting corruption behind the issue, Digvijaya Singh further said that the judicial inquiry should determine the facts of the incident and that strict action should be taken against those responsible.

"This is a very painful incident, and therefore, the Congress party demands a judicial inquiry conducted by a sitting judge with public hearings. The inquiry should determine the facts of the incident, and strict action should be taken against those responsible. Because this essentially involves the Jal Jeevan Mission... and there is massive corruption involved," he told ANI.

Earlier on January 6, the Indore Bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court held a hearing on Indore's Bhagirathpura water contamination case and expressed serious concern over the incident, seeking a detailed report of the matter at the next hearing.

The Court also directed the state's Chief Secretary to appear before it through video conferencing on the next hearing scheduled for January 15. The court heard all the petitions related to Bhagirathpura case together, including a petition filed by Indore High Court Bar Association President, Ritesh Inani.

The water contamination incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura has sparked widespread criticism, as it claimed several lives and affected many families. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav announced Rs 2 lakh in financial assistance to the families of the deceased and free treatment for all affected people.