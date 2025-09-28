'Irreplaceable loss': Vijay pledges Rs 20 lakh for kin of Karur stampede victims; PM Modi announces ex-gratia

Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Sunday (Sep 28) has announced ₹20 lakh ($22,530.78) for the kin of Karur stampede victims and ₹2 lakh ($2,409) for the injured. Earlier this morning, the official death toll in the stampede went up to 39. A massive crowd had gathered for actor-turned-politician Vijay's rally on Saturday (Sep 27). Soon after his announcement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also announced ex gratia of two lakh rupees from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund to the next of kin of each deceased and ₹50,000 each to those injured.

According to Tamil Nadu DGP G Venkatraman, the delayed arrival of Vijay to the rally venue led to the stampede. He also said the crowd at the venue was much more than what the permission was sought for, specifying that the permission was sought for a gathering of 10,000 people, but the crowd swelled to 27,000 people. Vijay was reportedly seven hours late for the rally. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has ordered a judicial probe and announced a commission to be headed by retired judge Aruna Jagadeesan to probe into the incident. The Tamil Nadu government also announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the families of the deceased, and ₹1 lakh for all those injured in the tragedy.

What has Vijay announced?

