/‘Insulting Lalu Prasad Yadav’: Rohini Acharya slams Nitish govt over change of Rabri Devi's residence

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Rohini Acharya on Tuesday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government for changing RJD MLC Rabri Devi's official residence from 10 Circular Road to 39 Harding Road after a gap of two decades.

In an 'X' post, Acharya said that insulting RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav is the top priority of the Bihar government. She mentioned that CM Nitish Kumar can take out Lalu Yadav from his official residence, but not from the hearts of Bihar's people.

"Sushasan Babu's development model. Insulting Lalu Prasad Yadav, the messiah of millions, is the top priority. They may throw him out of the house, but how will you throw him out of the hearts of Bihar's people? If not his health, at least respect Lalu Ji's political stature," Rohini Acharya wrote on 'X'.

The Bihar Building Construction Department on Tuesday allotted House No. 39 on Harding Road in Patna to former Bihar CM Rabri Devi for her use as Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council.

Until now, Rabri Devi had been living in her residence at 10 Circular Road, Patna, for the past two decades.

Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Shakti Singh Yadav on Tuesday expressed surprise over the Bihar government's decision, stating that the people holding the reins of the government are nominal. In contrast, those holding portfolios are considered experienced.

"Rabri Devi is the former Chief Minister of Bihar and is also the current Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Council...It is a matter of surprise under which rule they have changed the residence...It seems the Bharatiya Janata Party's influence has increased, and those holding the reins of power are nominal while those holding portfolios are considered experienced. Still, this kind of decision is surprising," he said.

Rabri Devi served as the Chief Minister of Bihar from 1997 to 2005, making her the first woman to hold the post. Devi became Chief Minister following the resignation of her husband and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav in 1997, when he was forced to step down as CM after an arrest warrant was issued against him in a fodder scam case.

Rabri Devi has been the leader of the opposition in the Bihar legislative council since 2018.