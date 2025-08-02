/'India will make BrahMos missiles in UP, if Pakistan commits any sin...': PM Modi's stern warning to India's enemies

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while speaking in Varanasi on Saturday (August 2), announced that the country will manufacture the powerful BrahMos missile in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. The weapon came into the limelight during the Operation Sindoor, which was launched on May 7 and targeted nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The missile proved to be the key player during the operation, under which over 100 terrorists were knocked down. Giving a speech in UP, the Indian PM said, "During Operation Sindoor, the world witnessed the power of the indigenous weapons. Our Air Defence Systems, missiles, and drones have proven the strength of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat', especially the BrahMos missiles. Brahmos Missiles will now be manufactured in Lucknow.

"Many major defence firms are setting up their manufacturing plants in the UP Defence Corridor. Made in India weapons will soon become the strength of our forces..." PM Modi added.

"If Pakistan will again commit a sin, then these missiles made in UP will destroy the terrorists," the Indian PM further said.

Moreover, the Indian PM also talked about the country's economy amid the chaos around the US tariff imposition of 25 per cent. "There is an atmosphere of global instability. All countries are focusing on their individual interests. India is going to become the third biggest economy in the world and that is why India will have to stay alert as far as its economic interests are concerned," he said.