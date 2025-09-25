/'India is not ready to be dependent on anyone': PM Modi sends BIG message amid tariff war, pushes for 'swadeshi goods'

Speaking at the inauguration event of the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show in Greater Noida, Prime Minister Narendra Modi pushed for a self-reliant India and said that the country is not ready to depend on anyone. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message comes amid a tariff war with the United States. The Trump administration has targeted the Indian government for purchasing Russian oil and has imposed an additional 25 per cent tariff on New Delhi as a penalty for its purchases, taking the total levies imposed on India by the US to 50 per cent, among the highest in the world. PM Modi urged traders and manufacturers to contribute to the goal of ‘Atma Nirbhar Bharat.‘

‘India moving towards growth despite global disruptions’, PM Modi said, hinting at the international uncertainty over Trump's protectionist policies. Modi said that disruption does not distract the country, but it helps the country to find new direction and new opportunities. Stating that the global disruption provides the country to manufacture on its own, PM Modi added that India is strengthening the mantra of Atmanirbhar Bharat. “Every product that can be made in India should be made in India." The Prime Minister also revealed that the defence sector is being developed in the country, creating an ecosystem where every component bears the mark of Made in India.

PM defends GST reforms