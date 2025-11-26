/'I saw a terrorist in front of me': 26/11 survivor recalls how Ajmal Kasab shot innocents indiscriminately

On Wednesday (Nov 26), after 17 years of a horrific terrorist attack in India's Mumbai, a survivor recalls the horrific moments of the attack. She recalled seeing Ajmal Kasab, the captured terrorist, firing at innocent people indiscriminately. The survivor named Devika shared her traumatic experience where she saw Kasab showing "no fear" while shooting people. “I saw a terrorist in front of me, firing and killing people," Devika told news agency ANI.

“I still cannot forget that night. Even after years, I remember it as if it happened just yesterday," she added. “When three people were kept in front of me in the courtroom, I had to identify Kasab. The one who was sitting on the side of the judge was Ajmal Kasab. They tried to confuse me. They said, you are saying this, you are saying that. I said, no, this is the terrorist who shot me," she said.

The terrorist attack that shook India

