/'I saw a terrorist in front of me': 26/11 survivor recalls how Ajmal Kasab shot innocents indiscriminately

November 26, 2008, is a day that India will never forget. It was the day that shook the entire nation to its core when ten terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) stormed the financial capital of the country, Mumbai.
On Wednesday (Nov 26), after 17 years of a horrific terrorist attack in India's Mumbai, a survivor recalls the horrific moments of the attack. She recalled seeing Ajmal Kasab, the captured terrorist, firing at innocent people indiscriminately. The survivor named Devika shared her traumatic experience where she saw Kasab showing "no fear" while shooting people. “I saw a terrorist in front of me, firing and killing people," Devika told news agency ANI.
“I still cannot forget that night. Even after years, I remember it as if it happened just yesterday," she added. “When three people were kept in front of me in the courtroom, I had to identify Kasab. The one who was sitting on the side of the judge was Ajmal Kasab. They tried to confuse me. They said, you are saying this, you are saying that. I said, no, this is the terrorist who shot me," she said.
The terrorist attack that shook India
November 26, 2008 is a day that India will never forget. It was the day that shook the entire nation to its core when ten terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) stormed the financial capital of the country, Mumbai. The 26/11 attack wasn’t just a one-day attack, but lasted four days. It was a well-planned attack that began on November 26 and ended on November 29, killing 166 people and injuring more than 300. The Pakistani terrorists targeted prominent locations like hotels, a railway station, restaurants, hospitals, and a Jewish outreach centre. Nine of the terrorists were killed by Indian special forces, while one, Ajmal Amir Kasab, was arrested. Kasab was given the death penalty in 2010 and executed in 2012.