/'I am quitting politics now,' says LJP leader Abhay Kumar Singh as he breaks down on camera after being denied ticket

In a heart-wrenching emotional outburst, Abhay Kumar Singh, a leader of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas), broke into tears after being denied a ticket for the Morwa constituency in the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. The viral video, which has been widely shared on social media, shows Singh sobbing uncontrollably as he accuses his party leaders of favouritism and corruption during the ticket distribution process.

Singh claimed that financial influence played a significant role in the selection process, suggesting that someone who had paid more money than him secured the seat. He expressed his frustration, saying that after dedicating 25 years to political struggle, he no longer had the strength to continue. He went on to announce his retirement from politics, declaring that he could no longer serve his supporters under the prevailing ‘ticket system’.

Watch the viral video here

Add WION as a Preferred Source

The emotional outpouring was coupled with sharp criticism of the political culture in Bihar, with Singh alleging that commission-driven corruption was rampant. He accused local leaders of extorting large sums in commissions, creating wealth from illegal activities. Singh shared an example of how local leaders had amassed property worth crores using black money between 2010 and 2020, despite the region’s modest income.