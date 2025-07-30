/'Honeymoon in Shillong': Film in making on Raja Raghuvanshi's murder, family announces

Bollywood is all set to make a film on Raja Raghuvanshi, the Indore man who was allegedly killed by his Sobam during their honeymoon in Meghalaya. Raja's brother, Vipin Raghuvanshi, announced the movie - named Honeymoon in Shillong - by sharing a poster of it on Tuesday (July). Vipin said that Varsha TV will produce the movie, and Film Production and SP Nimbawat will direct it. “I have read the script. The suspense has been maintained. The story stays close to the events that unfolded," Raja's brother said.



The family claimed that the movie will show facts and truth only related to the incident. “While the police and courts are doing their job, this film will also speak the truth. Raja went toShillong for his honeymoon, and he was killed there. This act tarnished the image of Shillong too,” Raja's family said in the statement. “We only want the truth to be shown,” Vipin said.

What is the Raja Raghuvanshi case? Here's a timeline



A couple from Indore, Madhya Pradesh - Raja Raghuvanshi and Sonam Raghuvanshi - met on an online matrimonial app specifically made for people from the Raghuvanshi community. Families discussed things, did a little background check, and finalised the wedding date - May 10, 2025.



Before the day of the wedding, Raja wanted to talk to Sonam to know her better. But Sonam hardly ever talked to her. When Raja’s family brought this up, she said she stays busy in the office and does not get time. When Raja's mother asked Sonam's mother to let the dup meet outside of the house, Sonam’s mother refused. Later on, Sonam started talking to Raja.



On May 10, 2025, Raja and Sonam got married with all pomp and show. Raja’s sister, who is a content creator on the social media platform Instagram, shared tons of videos and photos of the wedding in which the couple and the families looked happy.



After the wedding, Sonam chose Shillong as the place for her honeymoon. On May 21, the couple arrives in Shillong, Meghalaya (a northeastern state in India) for their honeymoon.

Raja’s mother tried calling him, but his phone was switched off. She then called Sonam and asked the reason. Sonam said his phone is being fixed, and they were trekking on a mountain in a forest. She told his mother-in-law to call later.