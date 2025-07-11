/'Homes are sold for $12 million, yet...': Woman shares SHOCKING video of flooded luxury flat in Gurugram after torrential rains - Watch

Gurugram witnessed a dramatic collapse of urban infrastructure as torrential rains battered the city on Wednesday and Thursday (July 9 and 10). While videos of inundated roads have triggered a debate on living condition of the 'millennium city', a woman's post about flooding a luxury flat in a upscale society has gone viral.



Sanchi Arora, a working professional, returned home to find her car half-submerged and her living room underwater. In a video now going viral, furniture, appliances, and personal belongings can be seen floating in waist-deep, murky water—a scene more fitting for a disaster zone than a gated luxury apartment. Posting the video with an emotional note, Arora wrote, “What happened last night has left me completely shattered... This is not just water damage. It’s emotional damage. And it’s real.” She also added, “She also wrote, “When I returned from work, I found my car half-submerged in water. But what truly broke me was what I found inside my home… Everything that was on the floor – furniture, belongings — was floating, soaked, and destroyed. I have no words left. Just pain. Just disbelief.”

This video has not only gone viral but has also raised questions about quality of living vis-a-vis the infrastructure in Gurugram. Arora's home is located near Golf Course Road, an area lined with luxury residences like DLF Camellias, where apartments are priced upwards of ₹100 crore. Yet even here, the infrastructure crumbled. An user who commented on Arora's post, wrote, "One user said, “If anyone has Rs 10 crore or above, they should go to a foreign nation. Pay taxes and live a life with dignity, security, infrastructure. India has no direction, paper plans, social divide, and huge corruption. Every politician is same.”



Wednesday night’s downpour resulted into waterlogging on key routes like Delhi-Jaipur Highway, Sohna Road, Golf Course Extension Road, and Sheetla Mata Road in Gurugram. Roads were also waterlogged in Delhi, and traffic congestion was reported in several major areas including Arvind Marg, GK Marg, Rail Bhawan, Akshardham, Ashram, ITO, Pul Prahladpur, MB Road, MG Road, Old Rohtak Road, Shadipur, Madhuban Chowk, and National Highway 8.