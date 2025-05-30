/'Hand over Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India': Rajnath Singh suggests Pakistan should uproot nurseries of terrorism from its soil

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is in Goa's naval base, where he interacted with the soldiers. He spoke of how the country has not forgotten about the scars of Pakistani attacks; he mentioned Mumbai 2008 terror attacks, which shook the maximum city.

He said, “It would be in Pakistan's interest to uproot the nurseries of terrorism operating on its soil. If Pakistan is serious about talks, then it should hand over terrorists like Hafiz Saeed and Masood Azhar to India.”

Tahawwur Hussain Rana, an accused in Mumbai, is already in India and NSA custody; he was extradited from US in April. And now, the defence minister is clear that Hafiz Saeed, who is also on US' list of proscribed terrorists, should be handed over to India. Saeed, the Lashkar-e-Taiba commander, had a role in orchestrating the dastardly attack.



After the 2008 attack, Pahalgam was a brutal attack on civilians which claimed 26 lives. When Pakistan didn't correct its stance or take action against the terror infrastructure flourishing on its soil, India launched Operation Sindoor.

Onboard INS Vikrant in Goa, Singh said, "Despite being silent, the Indian Navy was successful in sending jitters to Pakistani forces. Just imagine if without doing anything, the navy could bring Pakistan into a bottle, what will happen when they are in action."

“This time, they did not face the navy's fire, next time Pakistan indulges in menacing activity. The opening will be done by the Indian Navy.”