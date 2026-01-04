/"Govt will conduct probe if credible evidence is found": Uttarakhand minister Uniyal on Ankita Bhandari murder case

Uttarakhand Minister Subodh Uniyal on Sunday asserted that the government will carry out an investigation in case any credible evidence is found in the 2022 Ankita Bhandari murder case, followed by strict legal action.

"The government's stance is clear: if any credible evidence is found, the government will not hesitate to conduct an investigation. The audio clip has been sent to the forensic lab for examination. The situation will become clear after the investigation. The government is committed. It seems that some people want to mislead the public in the name of a new investigation. Action will be taken after the new report is received," Uniyal said.

People in large numbers held a protest in Dehradun demanding justice in the case.

Earlier on Friday, speaking to ANI, Uniyal said the government had acted promptly after the incident came to light. He further added that the investigation had also stood the test of judicial scrutiny.

"The government has already presented its full side in this matter. The government immediately constituted an SIT, after which a thorough investigation was conducted, and life imprisonment was also awarded in the trial court. The SIT's investigation is correct. When some people opposed this and went to the Supreme Court, the Supreme Court upheld the High Court's order and rejected their appeal," Uniyal stated.

The remarks come days after a fresh controversy erupted following a clip shared by Urmila Sanawar, actress and wife of former BJP MLA from Jwalapur (Haridwar), Suresh Rathore, in connection with the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

Minister Subodh Uniyal stated that earlier petitions seeking a CBI probe into the Ankita Bhandari murder case had already been dismissed by the Nainital High Court and the Supreme Court.

Making serious allegations, he said that by demanding a CBI investigation, the Congress is attempting to help the three accused who are currently serving sentences in this murder case.