/‘Forever etched in our consciousness’: PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi pays homage to Pulwama martyrs on 7th anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage and called "brave heroes" to the soldiers on Saturday (February 14, 2026), who lost their lives in the Pulwama attack 7 years ago. "Remembering the brave heroes who laid down their lives in Pulwama on this day in 2019. Their devotion, resolve and service to the nation remain forever etched in our collective consciousness. Every Indian draws strength from their enduring courage," said PM Modi in a post on X.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also paid tribute to the soldiers and said on X, "My heartfelt tribute to our brave soldiers who were killed in the audacious terrorist attack in Pulwama in 2019. The nation shall forever remain indebted to them for their supreme sacrifice in the defence of Mother India."

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan also remembered the soldier and said, "I pay homage to the brave personnel who laid down their lives in the Pulwama terror attack. Their supreme sacrifice will forever remain etched in the nation's memory and continues to inspire us to build a strong and secure India."

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Deadliest terror attacks in India's history

The deadliest terror attacks occurred on February 14, 2018, in the Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Terrorists had targeted a convoy of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), who were travelling along the Srinagar–Jammu National Highway in a suicide bombing that claimed the lives of 40 personnel. Since then, the date has been marked as a “Black Day” in the country’s security narrative.