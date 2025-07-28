Two dead in stampede in India's Barabanki temple, police blame monkeys: Here's what happened

As many as two people died in a stampede outside the Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Monday (July 28). As per multiple reports, the incident occurred after an electric wire fell on tin shed, causing electric shock to several devotees. A large crowd had gathered at the temple on the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan. The victims were taken to Trivediganj Community Health Centre, where two were declared dead.

District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi informed that the electric current was caused by an old electric wire damaged by monkeys. "Devotees had gathered here for darshan on the third Monday of Sawan. Some monkeys jumped onto the overhead electric wires, causing them to fall onto the tin shed. As a result, around 19 people received electric shocks. The situation is otherwise under control," Tripathi said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the matter and instructed the officials to provide immediate relief and ensure proper medical care for the injured. He also said that the UP government will provide two lakh each to the kin of deceased in Haridwar stampede that happened a day ago.

