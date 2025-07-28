A stampede outside the Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki killed two people after devotees received electric shocks. The police department blamed the monkeys for jumping on the wire
Two dead in stampede in India's Barabanki temple, police blame monkeys: Here's what happened
As many as two people died in a stampede outside the Awsaneshwar Mahadev Temple in Uttar Pradesh's Barabanki on Monday (July 28). As per multiple reports, the incident occurred after an electric wire fell on tin shed, causing electric shock to several devotees. A large crowd had gathered at the temple on the third Monday of the holy month of Sawan. The victims were taken to Trivediganj Community Health Centre, where two were declared dead.
District Magistrate Shashank Tripathi informed that the electric current was caused by an old electric wire damaged by monkeys. "Devotees had gathered here for darshan on the third Monday of Sawan. Some monkeys jumped onto the overhead electric wires, causing them to fall onto the tin shed. As a result, around 19 people received electric shocks. The situation is otherwise under control," Tripathi said. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also took cognisance of the matter and instructed the officials to provide immediate relief and ensure proper medical care for the injured. He also said that the UP government will provide two lakh each to the kin of deceased in Haridwar stampede that happened a day ago.
As many as six people were killed and several injured in a stampede at Haridwar's Mansa Devi temple in Uttarakhand on Sunday (July 27). Initial reports suggested that the stampede may have occurred due to an electric shock in the area, leading to sudden chaos and panic among worshippers. However, the President of Mansa Devi Mandir Trust, Mahant Ravindra Puri, denied reports of electrocution. Meanwhile, four of the six deceased have been identified as residents of neighbouring state Uttar Pradesh. They been identified as Aarush of Bareilly, Vicky Saini from Rampur, Vakil Singh of Barabanki and Shanti from Budaun, reported news agency PTI. In a post, the UP CM expressed grief over the accident and said, “Instructions have been given to the officials to coordinate with the Uttarakhand government and hand over the bodies of the residents of Uttar Pradesh who died in the accident to their home districts.”