/'Deeply caring leader': Tributes pour in for Swaraj Kaushal, India's youngest governor

Tributes pour in for Swaraj Kaushal, who was the youngest Governor of Mizoram and also the youngest the country had ever sworn in 1990. He was brought to AIIMS, Delhi, in critical condition, according to the press note released by the medical institute. The statement read, “Swaraj Kaushal, former Hon'ble Member of Parliament and former Hon'ble Governor, male, 72 years old, was brought to the AIIMS Delhi Emergency Department on 4 December 2025 at 10:45 AM in critical condition. The emergency medical team immediately initiated resuscitation measures. Despite all efforts, he could not be revived and was declared dead at 1:50 PM.”

Tributes:

President Droupadi Murmu's office tweeted, “Saddened to know about the demise of Shri Swaraj Kaushal ji, former Governor of Mizoram, former Member of Parliament and a distinguished legal luminary. His contributions will always be remembered. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his daughter and MP Bansuri Swaraj, other family members and admirers.”

Add WION as a Preferred Source

Prime Minister Modi expressed his grief, he wrote, “Pained by the passing of Shri Swaraj Kaushal Ji. He distinguished himself as a lawyer and a person who believed in using the legal profession to improve the lives of the underprivileged. He became India’s youngest Governor and left a lasting impression on the people of Mizoram during his gubernatorial tenure…”

The current Governor of Mizoram Gen VK Singh, said, “Today the hills of Mizoram echo with grief. We have lost a true well-wisher.” He added, “Shri Swaraj Kaushal ji was, to the people of Mizoram, much more than a Governor - he was a gentle, accessible, and deeply caring leader who worked tirelessly for the State’s progress and harmony. His warmth, humility, and genuine love for Mizoram was embraced in the State and won him lasting affection and immense respect that remains undiminished by time.”

MP and Working President of NCP, Supriya Sule gave condolenses to Swaraj's daughter and family in these trying times. She wrote, “His contribution to public life and the legal fraternity will always be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his daughter, Bansuri Swaraj, and the entire Swaraj family during this difficult time. Heartfelt condolences. May his soul rest in peace.”