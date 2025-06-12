/'Cannot say anything about number of deaths yet': Police Commissioner confirms 'one survivor' in Ahmedabad plane crash

An Air India aircraft, en route to London, with 242 people onboard crashed in the Indian state of Gujarat's Ahmedabad. While rescue operations are underway, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik said that one survivor was found on the flight. He also said that there is no clarity on the number of deaths yet.

Speaking to news agency ANI on a phone call, Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik says, "The police found one survivor in seat 11A. One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area."

One known survivor has been identified as 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh. He is undergoing treatment at Civil Hospital, Asarwa in Ahmedabad.