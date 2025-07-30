/'Blood and water will not flow together': Jaishankar slams Nehru for Indus Water Treaty, says it'll remain in abeyance till Pakistan stops terrorism

Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Wednesday (Jul 30) slammed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru for signing the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan in 1960, calling the agreement a method of "appeasement" and not "peace". Commencing Day 2 of the Operation Sindoor debate in Rajya Sabha, he vowed that the treaty would "remain in abeyance" until "Pakistan irrevocably gives up its support of terrorism." Jaishankar insisted that in modern India, “Blood and water will not flow together.” Echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's words from the previous day, he told the opposition that the PM and US President Donald Trump did not talk over a call between April 22 and June 16.

Looking back to May, the EAM said that when Indian armed forces commenced Operation Sindoor, “a number of countries were in touch with us to see how serious the situation was and how long it would go.” He revealed that, at the time New Delhi refuted offers of mediation, "We gave the same message to all the countries… that we were not open to any mediation. Anything between us and Pakistan will only be bilateral… And that we were responding to the Pakistani attack, and we would keep responding. If that fighting was to stop, Pakistan must make a request. And that request could only come through the channel of the DGMO."

What did Jaishankar say on the Indus Water Treaty