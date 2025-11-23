/‘Babar's admirers will always talk about Babri’: BJP slams TMC MLA's remarks

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Yaser Jilani on Saturday launched a scathing attack on Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir over his remarks about laying the foundation stone for Babri Masjid in Murshidabad district, alleging that the leaders of the ruling party in West Bengal are champions of "polarisation politics".

Speaking with ANI, Jilani claimed there's a stampede within the TMC and said Mamata Banerjee's government will lose next year's assembly polls.

"Babar's admirers will always talk about Babri. They don't know that both Babar and Babri are history... Such history cannot be repeated... There's a stampede within the TMC. They know that Mamata Banerjee's government is falling in West Bengal this time," he alleged

"Their leaders, MLAs, and their top spokespersons are champions of polarization politics. They're trying to engage in appeasement politics. Can this happen in India that anyone bring up a new Babri? This is nothing but appeasement politics, which will not benefit them in any way," he added.

His remarks come a day after the TMC MLA called for laying the foundation stone of the Babri Masjid on December 6 in the district's Beldanga region, marking 33 years since the demolition of the disputed structure in Ayodhya.

"We will lay the foundation stone of Babri Masjid on December 6 in Beldanga, Murshidabad district. It will take three years to complete. Various Muslim leaders will participate in that event," Kabir said on Friday.

Responding separately, Congress leader Sandeep Dikshit said the issue of mosque construction was a religious matter and should not be politicised.

"Whoever, wherever they want to build the mosque, they know. The mosque wasn't named Babri Masjid; it was a common name, and it no longer exists. Whether someone chooses to build a mosque or not is a matter of religion," he said.

Humayun Kabir had talked about building a Babri Masjid-like mosque in the state back in 2024.