/‘Avenged my daughters’ sindoor’: PM Modi dedicates Operation Sindoor to Mahadev in Varanasi

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (Aug 2) during his visit to Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi dedicated Operation Sindoor to Lord Mahadev. Addressing crowds during the 51st visit to his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi noted that this was the first time he was visiting Varanasi after India carried out the cross-border operation. He said that he has fulfilled his pledge to avenge his "daughters' sindoor". The PM said that, "26 innocent civilians were mercilessly killed by terrorists in Pahalgam... My heart was full of sorrow... I had pledged to take revenge for my daughters' sindoor, and I fulfilled it with the blessings of Mahadev. I dedicate the success of Operation Sindoor in the feet of Mahadev."