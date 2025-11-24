/'An isolated occurrence', says Tejas fighter jet manufacturer HAL on crash at Dubai Airshow

The Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) that manufactures the Tejas fighter jet that crashed during the Dubai Air Show, killing Wing Commander Namansh Syal has called the incident an "isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances" and has promised to cooperate with the investigating team.

It also highlighted that the incident is in no way going to impact the Company’s business operations or future deliveries.

A statement released by the company on Monday (Nov 24) read, "We would like to bring to your attention that the recent incident during the aerial display at the Dubai Air Show is an isolated occurrence arising out of exceptional circumstances. We would like to assure that there is no impact on the Company’s business operations, financial performance or its future deliveries. The Company is extending its full support and cooperation to the agencies conducting the investigation. The Company will continue to keep the stakeholders informed of any material developments."

