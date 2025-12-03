/'Absolute chaos': IndiGo faces backlash over several flight delays and chaos at airports; carrier issues statement

IndiGo is under fire after a series of flight delays and operational failures caused massive disruptions at several airports, including those in Mumbai and Bengaluru, on Wednesday (December 3). Thousands of passengers were left stranded as the airline faced significant backlash on social media, with many travelers expressing their frustration over the situation. Around 70 flights were delayed in these major cities, with delays ranging from 30 minutes to over five hours. Passengers took to social media to voice their anger, describing the delays as a “mockery” of both customer service and passenger rights. Complaints flooded social media platforms, highlighting long queues, lack of communication, and inconsistent departure updates, which led to even more congestion at airport counters and gates.

IndiGo issues statement

In response to the chaos, IndiGo released an official statement acknowledging the disruptions. The airline cited a combination of “operational challenges,” including technology failures, airport congestion, and other factors, for the delays and cancellations. “We apologise for the inconvenience caused by recent delays and cancellations. Our teams are working hard to resolve these issues as quickly as possible. Affected passengers will be offered alternative flights or refunds,” IndiGo said in their statement.

Outrage on social media

Passengers vented their frustrations on social media, with some detailing waits of over 12 hours. One user shared their experience of being stuck in the Delhi airport lounge for an additional four hours without proper information. “Absolute chaos & mockery at #DelhiAirport. IndiGo staff are lying & passengers have been stranded for over 12+ hours. My flight has been delayed by 7 hours. Never flying with them again,” another passenger wrote.

Hyderabad airport chaos