The chief of the Indian Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi, called the Operation Sindoor on Saturday (Nov 22) a “trusted orchestra" in which Indian forces played a “synergistic role". He also highlighted the fact that the operation targeted the nine terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir (PoK) in just 22 minutes. As he was speaking at the 27th convocation of NDIM in Delhi, Dwivedi said the success of the mission rested on seamless coordination and trust across all units involved.

“Operation Sindoor was a trusted orchestra where every musician played a simultaneous or synergistic role," the Army Chief said.

“That is how, in 22 minutes, we were able to destroy nine terrorist targets, and in 88 hours ensure that the battle came to an end. But more importantly, there would have been no time for decision-making had we not visualised and trusted the entire team," he added.

This was just a week after Dwivedi had offered a blunt message to Pakistan, asserting that the May confrontation under Operation Sindoor was “only a trailer."