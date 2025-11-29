/'50% of tribal population resides in forest areas': Here's how India looks after its indigenous people

The Forest Rights Act (FRA) has been in force for nearly 20 years and is pivotal, as it restores dignity and security to communities who have lived in the forests for generations. In India, over 300 million people depend on forests for their livelihoods, and nearly 50% of the tribal population resides in forest areas. Speaking to WION, Dr. Angela Lusigi, Resident Representative, UNDP India said, “What makes FRA unique is that it places Gram Sabhas (village assemblies where local residents make decisions collectively) at the centre of governance. This is not just a land rights law, it is a shift in how India manages forests. Global evidence, including the IPCC’s (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) 2019 report, shows that when communities have secure tenure, deforestation slows and climate resilience improves. FRA demonstrates this in action.”

Further highlighting that in over the past two decades, more than 2.5 million titles have been issued, covering 23 million acres. A recent UNDP study shows progress in the innovations and actions taken by both national and state governments, with a focus on Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, and Odisha. The report shows that many communities already had strong systems of forest governance, and FRA has given them a formal framework to continue managing their resources. This has translated into secure tenure, stronger food and livelihood security, and a wide range of community-led initiatives such as sustainable management of bamboo and tendu leaves, and eco-tourism.

“The balance between tribal rights and conservation is often raised in debates on FRA. In many parts of the world, conservation has followed a “fortress” model where human presence is treated as a threat, leading to the displacement of indigenous peoples. India’s reality is different. Here, tribal and forest-dwelling communities have always lived with, managed, and protected forests. For them, forests are not just resources but integral to their culture, identity, and spirituality," Dr Lusigi added.

