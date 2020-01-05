India condemns Sikh youth murder, stone-pelting incident at Gurudwara in Pakistan 

India has strongly reacted to the stone pelting at Nankana Sahib Gurudwara in Pakistan and murder of a Sikh youth in Peshawar.

The Ministry of External Affairs was quick to react on Sunday after reports emerged of the murder of Ravinder Singh, brother of journalist Harmeet Singh in Peshawar.

"Strongly" condemning the "targeted killing of minority Sikh community", MEA asked Islamabad to stop "prevaricating and take immediate action to apprehend and give exemplary punishment to the perpetrators of these heinous acts."

Ravinder, 25, got married a few days ago and was coming to Peshawar from Shangla.

This was the second statement by India on the situation of Sikhs in Pakistan.

On Friday, when stone-pelting happened in front of Nankana Sahib Gurudwara, the birthplace of Guru Nanak, founder of Sikhism, India expressing its "concern", condemned the "wanton acts of destruction and desecration of the holy place".

New Delhi called up Islamabad to take "immediate steps to ensure the safety, security, and welfare of the members of the Sikh community" and take "strong action" against miscreants who desecrated the Gurudwara.

Preet Kaur Gill, the first female British Sikh MP, tweeted, saying, "This is a worrying concern why is the Sikh community being attacked in Pakistan?" and tagged Pakistani PM Imran Khan.