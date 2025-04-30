Advertisment
Easy Steps to Make Creamy Hummus Without a Blender

The images depict hummus in different settings, such as packed in a box or paired with pitta, suggesting versatile serving ideas for the final product.

Authored by: WION Web Team
Hummus: (Wikimedia commons)
What is Hummus?
What is Hummus?

Hummus is a dip or a spread, usually eaten with Pita (flatbread). It is made from mashed boiled chickpeas mixed with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic. Furthermore, it is garnished with small chickpeas, spices and parsley. It is rich in plant-based protein, minerals, and fibre.

How to Make Hummus?
Hummus
How to Make Hummus?

Firstly, use canned or 2 bowls of boiled chickpeas and mash them well using the back of a spoon or a masher in a bowl.

Mix Tahini & Lemon Juice
Hummus Packed in a Box
Mix Tahini & Lemon Juice

In the second step, add in tahini, lemon juice, and a bit of olive oil in a smaller quantity to the bowl. Stir the paste until everything starts to come together.

Add Flavour
Hummus & Pitta
Add Flavour

In the next step, add or season your hummus with minced garlic, salt, cumin, and a touch of water to get a creamy consistency. Mix it well.

Serve It Fresh
Hummus
Serve It Fresh

In the last, serve your hummus with olive oil, sprinkle paprika, salt, and enjoy it with pita or raw veggies. It can be your blender-free, budget-friendly hummus recipe that’s rich in fibre, protein, and flavour.

