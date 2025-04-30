Easy Steps to Make Creamy Hummus Without a Blender

What is Hummus?
Hummus is a dip or a spread, usually eaten with Pita (flatbread). It is made from mashed boiled chickpeas mixed with tahini, lemon juice, and garlic. Furthermore, it is garnished with small chickpeas, spices and parsley. It is rich in plant-based protein, minerals, and fibre.
How to Make Hummus?
Firstly, use canned or 2 bowls of boiled chickpeas and mash them well using the back of a spoon or a masher in a bowl.
Mix Tahini & Lemon Juice
In the second step, add in tahini, lemon juice, and a bit of olive oil in a smaller quantity to the bowl. Stir the paste until everything starts to come together.
Add Flavour
In the next step, add or season your hummus with minced garlic, salt, cumin, and a touch of water to get a creamy consistency. Mix it well.
Serve It Fresh
In the last, serve your hummus with olive oil, sprinkle paprika, salt, and enjoy it with pita or raw veggies. It can be your blender-free, budget-friendly hummus recipe that’s rich in fibre, protein, and flavour.