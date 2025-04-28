Beetroot Chilla: The Protein-Packed Breakfast You Didn’t Know You Needed

What is Beetroot Chilla?
It is a pink, crunchy, and protein-rich Indian pancake made from gram flour, beetroot, and spices. It may be your new breakfast favourite.
How To Make Beetroot Chilla?
Firstly, mix grated beetroot with besan (gram flour), spices, and water in a bowl. Take spices as per your choice. Preheat the pan and pour the batter, and cook like a pancake. Cook using oil until it is fully done. You can add spices like carom seeds and turmeric to make it easy on the stomach while boosting immunity.
Why Beetroot?
Beetroot is high in iron and folate. It can be your great iron-rich food for energy, skin, and blood health. It has low calories in it, hence it can aid you in your weight loss.
Health Benefits
You can also add Besan to your chilla (flatbread) as it adds protein and fibre to your diet, keeping you full longer and balancing your blood sugar. It can also support your gut, energy, and immunity.
Great for Lunch
You can have it anytime, or especially at lunch, as it is easy to carry. You can carry it by wrapping it in foil. It is a perfect food for adults and kids who need a nutrient-rich start.