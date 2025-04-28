Beetroot Chilla: The Protein-Packed Breakfast You Didn’t Know You Needed

How To Make Beetroot Chilla? Source: Wikimedia commons

2 /5

How To Make Beetroot Chilla?

Firstly, mix grated beetroot with besan (gram flour), spices, and water in a bowl. Take spices as per your choice. Preheat the pan and pour the batter, and cook like a pancake. Cook using oil until it is fully done. You can add spices like carom seeds and turmeric to make it easy on the stomach while boosting immunity.