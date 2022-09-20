'Zwigato' trailer: Kapil Sharma plays a delivery agent in Nandita Das' new film

After premiering at Toronto International Film Festival, Nandita Das' new film 'Zwigato' featuring comedian Kapil Sharma is on its way to Busan Film Festival. The film's trailer was unveiled on Monday and has the comedian playing a delivery agent for a food app.



The trailer showcases Sharma plating a delivery rider and his experiences while working in the field. It also shows his life with his wife played by Shahana Goswami and how they both work hard to live a comfortable life.



The trailer showcases Sharma in a completely new avatar where he plays a rider desperate to please one and all in an attempt to get higher ratings on the app. Sharma took to social media to share the trailer of the film.

Directed by Nandita Das, the film attempts to talk about numerous delivery agents and the struggles they go through daily.