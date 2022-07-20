Zubeen Garg, popular Assamese singer and actor, hospitalised in Dibrugarh

Popular Indian actor and singer Zubeen Garg has been admitted to a hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh town on Wednesday. Zubeen reportedly was taken to the hospital after sustaining a minor head injury. The actor-singer is considered one of the most prominent faces of Assamese cinema. Zubeen is undergoing treatment at Sanjeevani Hospital in Dibrugarh at present.

The Chief Minister of Assam Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma has directed the Deputy Commissioner of Dibrugarh district to ensure that the artist receives all quality medical services.



The Assam CM also directed to arrange for the artist to be taken to Guwahati or outside the state for further treatment by air ambulance if necessary.



The playback singer has produced music for Assamese, Bengali, and Bollywood films. Some of his most popular songs include 'Ya Ali', from the 2006 Bollywood film 'Gangster', and 'Dil Tu Hi Bataa', from Hrithik Roshan`s 'Krrish 3'.



Apart from his singing talent, Zubeen Garg also got a big break in the movies in 2008. Zubeen also plays a wide variety of musical instruments including dhol, drums, guitar, harmonium, mandolin, and keyboard.



