New Delhi, India

Zoya Akhtar has been appointed as a jury member for the prestigious 21st Marrakech International Film Festival, set to take place from November 29 to December 7, 2024. Akhtar, known for her impactful storytelling and groundbreaking work in Indian cinema, will be part of the esteemed jury that will select the winner of the festival’s Étoile d'Or—the coveted award for best film in the competition.

The Marrakech International Film Festival brings together some of the most influential figures in the global film industry, and this year, the jury will be chaired by Italian director Luca Guadagnino. This year’s festival shines a spotlight on emerging filmmakers, celebrating diversity, and continuing to serve as a bridge between Morocco and the global film industry.

The festival opened on Friday (Nov 29), honouring global artists and cinematic voices, while celebrating Moroccan culture. The opening ceremony introduced the nine-member panel will comprise leading international talent from diverse backgrounds, hailing from nine countries across five continents, highlighting the universality of film.

Depuis son lancement en septembre 2001, le Festival International du Film de Marrakech ??a réussi à réunir les plus grands noms du cinéma mondial, confortant ainsi le Maroc comme destination de premier plan pour le tournage de productions étrangères Du 29 /11 au 7 /12/2024 pic.twitter.com/7jZvw0vfRT — ninaben (@Kaina999ben) November 30, 2024 ×

Zoya Akhtar's inclusion in this prestigious jury reflects her growing stature on the world stage. With a career that includes groundbreaking work in both film and series, Akhtar's achievements include an Emmy Award nomination, NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film, and world premieres at top-tier festivals such as Cannes and Berlin. Akhtar is also the creator of the widely acclaimed series Made in Heaven (2019) and the director of the official adaptation of the globally popular Archie comic series, The Archies (2023).

Her work often explores themes of social class, personal identity, and societal pressures, resonating with audiences worldwide. Akhtar’s filmography is a testament to her versatility, having explored various genres—from romantic drama to family dynamics and social commentary—solidifying her reputation as a storyteller with universal appeal.

Alongside Zoya Akhtar, the jury comprises of some other most respected names in global cinema, including Iranian director Ali Abbasi, American actor Patricia Arquette, Belgian actress Virginie Efira, Australian actor Jacob Elordi, British-American actor Andrew Garfield, Moroccan actress Nadia Kounda, and Argentine director Santiago Mitre.

The 21st Marrakech International Film Festival promises to be an exciting and star-studded celebration of world cinema. Zoya Akhtar’s presence on the jury underscores the growing recognition of Indian cinema on the international stage and highlights her significant contribution to global storytelling.