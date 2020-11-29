Zendaya opens up on how 'Euphoria' helped move on from her Disney image

Zendaya made history after winning an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series this year for her role in 'Euphoria'. She became the youngest actress to ever win that category.



The actress started her career as a Disney star at the age of 13 and worked in shows like 'Shake It Up' and 'K.C. Undercover'.



In an interview, Zendaya talked about her groundbreaking role and how it helped her to move on with her past.



''I was in a bit of a weird place because I’d kind of finished the ‘old phase’ of my career and I kind of had this big chunk of time with nothing to do and I was quite stressed about it,'' she said.



''I feel like if I’m not working then everything is going to disappear. So that empty time and also not wanting to do something for the sake of doing it… I was reading a lot of scripts and just nothing felt right," she continued.



'' 'Euphoria' was one of the first things that I read and was in it and feeling it the whole way through'' she said, ''and I was conscious and aware and I fell in love.''



In the series, Zendaya plays a teenage drug addict named Rue who struggles with her mental health issues. While during the talk, she said it was an honour to be part of a show that it talks about the people young who are facing the same.



''I'm sure and I hope that there have been conversations opened, whether it be among parents or families or whatever, just to start that dialogue has been the most valuable and beautiful thing that I think has happened.'' The actress added.