'Zendaya is not greek': Internet slams the casting of the actress as Cleopatra in new film

If multiple reports are to go by, there is a new film on Cleopatra being made. While there has been no official announcement around the film, it seems, popular actress Zendaya has been cast in the lead role. The news of the casting has already led to a lot of chatter on social media with many criticising Zendaya's casting.



According to sources, a production sheet has been found that details filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's next project after the release of Dune: Part II.



As per reports, the Canadian filmmaker's next is Cleopatra for Sony Pictures and he will be working on the script with Napoleon writer David Scarpa. It will be based on the biography Cleopatra: A Life by Stacy Schiff.

In fact, Denis had spoken about the project back in 2020 when he was filming Dune. He had said that Cleopatra was actively in development.



“There is of course the second part of Dune, which I hope I have the chance to shoot eventually. But I also have a historical film project on the life of Cleopatra. This project is underway and it excites me a lot. I hope I can bring it to the screen before or after filming the second part of Dune.”



Apart from Zendaya, reports state that Timothee Chalamet will play Octavius and Daniel Craig will be cast as Julius Caesar.



While there has been no official announcement so far, the internet has not taken the news well.



Many reactions have been posted on social media with some supporting and criticising the casting choice.

While some are excited to see Zendaya play the iconic Queen, others have pointed out that her casting is not accurate due to Cleopatra's ethnicity.



“What's hollywoods obsession with casting anyone but Greek people for Cleopatra movies?” wrote a user on X.

“Cleopatra was Greek,” pointed out another X user in the comments.



“I like Zendaya but why does Hollywood stuff around with historical characters? Cleopatra was Greek. She was not African or any other race, but Greek.”



A user also pointed out that the actress “looks nothing like Elizabeth Taylor,” referencing the 1963 epic, starring Elizabeth Taylor.