ZEE5 announces a new original series Taj – Divided by Blood

According to the makers, Taj – Divided by Blood will encapsulate the reign of King Akbar who is on a quest to find a worthy successor for his grand legacy. The series dramatises the rise and fall of the generations that follow, showcasing the beauty and brutality of this great dynasty, their passion for arts, poetry and architecture, but at the same time their remarkably cold-blooded decisions with regards to their own family, in the quest for power.

Taj – Divided by Blood stars Naseeruddin Shah as King Akbar, Aditi Rao Hydari as Anarkali, Aashim Gulati as Prince Salim, Taha Shah as Prince Murad, Shubham Kumar Mehra as Prince Daniyal, Sandhya Mridul as Queen Jodha Bai, Zareena Wahab as Queen Salima, Sauraseni Maitra as Mehr un Nisa, Rahul Bose as Mirza Hakim and Dharmendra as Sheikh Salim Christi. The series also stars Subodh Bhave, Aayam Mehta, Deepraj Rana, Shivani Tanksale, Padma Damodharan, Pankaj Saraswat, Digambar Prasad and Zachary Coffin in supporting roles.



On the show, producer Abhimanyu Singh, Contiloe Digital said, “The story of the Mughals has always been shown through the rose-tinted glasses of romance. Ours is an endeavour to show the true succession battle, one with deceit, political machinations and the dark side of the camelot. As we consider this a global story for the peacock throne, we have conjured a great team of global talent to collaborate with us to tell this epic tale. It is always a pleasure partnering with ZEE5 and we're excited to be bringing Taj in association with them”.



Taj – Divided by Blood will exclusively stream on ZEE5. The makers are yet to announce the release date.