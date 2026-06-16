/Zee TV debuts in Germany with 24/7 German subtitles, hosts awards night in Berlin

Zee marked a significant milestone in its European journey with the grand launch of Zee TV in Germany, featuring 24/7 German subtitles, alongside the inaugural Zee Community Excellence Awards, a first-of-its-kind celebration of the Indian diaspora.

Delivered in partnership with TV1, the subtitling solution enables seamless access to authentic Indian storytelling for German-speaking audiences, further strengthening cultural connections between India and Europe.

With this launch, Zee strengthens its presence in the German market, complementing its existing channel Zee One, which offers fully German-dubbed content. The introduction of Zee TV with subtitles provides viewers with greater access to authentic Indian storytelling, further bridging cultural connections between India and Europe.

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The event also showcased the full strength of Zee’s global entertainment ecosystem, including ZEE5, which offers over 2,000+ hours of German-dubbed content, a library of 500+ originals, and an additional 130+ original titles planned over the next 12 months. Alongside this, the scale of Zee Music Company, which recorded over 1 billion streams last year, underlining Zee’s diversified and powerful content offering across linear, digital, and music platforms.

Still from the award night in Berlin Photograph: (Zee)

The evening brought together prominent voices from diplomacy, media, and entertainment. A distinguished panel discussion titled “Stories That Connect – Bridging Cultures Through Media, Dialogue, and Ideas” featured the Ambassador of India to Germany, H.E. Ajit Gupte, Mathias Schwerbrock, accomplished producer, and Ewald König, noted journalist, who explored the power of storytelling in fostering cross-cultural understanding. The session was moderated by Parul Goel, Zee Entertainment Territory Head – Europe, adding depth and perspective to the conversation. The inaugural Zee Community Excellence Awards honoured individuals and organizations who have made a meaningful impact across sectors, highlighting the strength, diversity, and achievements of the Indian community in Germany.

The award recipients included: Arts & Culture Award – Anjana Singh ,

Community Leadership Award – Manohar Prabhu, Young Achiever Award – Amit Somani, Media & Entertainment Award – Tom Luther, Social Impact Award – Mr. Vilwanathan Krishnamurthy, Business Leader Award – Barjinder Singh Sodhi, Special Recognition Award – Franziska Giffey By recognising these changemakers, ZEE reaffirmed its commitment to celebrating community leadership and fostering meaningful engagement across borders.

Still from the award night in Berlin Photograph: (Zee)

Speaking at the event, Parul Goel said: “The launch of Zee TV with German subtitles allows us to bring Indian storytelling closer to audiences across Europe. The Zee Community Excellence Awards are a celebration of the inspiring journeys and achievements of the Indian diaspora in Germany. These stories deserve recognition, and through this platform, we aim to honour their contributions while strengthening the cultural connection between India and Europe.”

The celebration was brought to life with vibrant cultural performances, including a dynamic sword performance and a musical showcase by singer Vishal, reflecting the richness and diversity of Indian culture.

Still from the award night in Berlin Photograph: (Zee)

The Berlin launch event underscored Zee’s vision of combining world-class entertainment with cultural celebration and community connection, as it continues to expand its footprint across Europe.