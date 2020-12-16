Zayn Malik will soon be teasing new music as he heads to studio

Zayn Malik will soon be teasing some new music.

In a new short video posted on Instagram, Zayn shared that was headed back to the studio after a gap he took for the birth of his first child with partner Gigi Hadid. Zayn Malik and Gigi Hadid share a daughter they had in the month of September.

Meanwhile, fans of Zayn Malik are very happy with him.

Zayn Malik released his last album ‘Icarus Falls’ in 2018 but has since worked on singles, like ‘Better’ and collaborations with other artists, including US singer Zhavia Ward for ‘A Whole New World’.