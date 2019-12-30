Zac Efron speaks out after suffering from a life threatening disease in Papua New Guinea

Hollywood actor Zac Efron literally got a gift of life on Christmas eve as doctors in Brisbane gave him a clearance to back to the US after he was diagnosed with a life-threatening disease.



The actor was reportedly rushed to Australia from Papua New Guinea after suffering an "extraordinary life-or-death medical emergency"



Efron was flown to Brisbane, Australia from Papua New Guinea on a `life-or-death flight` with the assistance of medical professionals. The 32-year-old was filming a documentary series called 'Killing Zac Efron' when he came down with a `form of typhoid or similar bacterial infection` just before Christmas.



After arriving in Brisbane, he was admitted in a private hospital in Spring Hill and is said to be "in a stable condition". At the hospital, he received treatment for several days, before being "given the all clear" by doctors to fly home to the US on Christmas Eve.



On Monday, Zac took to Twitter to thank those who had reached out in the past few days and confirmed he had contracted a disease but also assured he was now fine.



"Very thankful to everyone who has reached out. I did get sick in Papua New Guinea but I bounced back quick and finished an amazing 3 weeks in P.N.G. I’m home for the holidays with my friends and family. Thanks for all the love and concern, see you in 2020!"

It is believed that the Hollywood actor flew to Papua New Guinea at the start of December to film the series, which will follow Efron as he will go deep into the jungle of a remote and dangerous island.



The series was commissioned by short content platform Quibi, which is scheduled to launch in April.



Efron had previously posted images on social media showing him in a canoe on PNG`s Sepik River and travelling to Yanchan Village to see a traditional skin-cutting ceremony.