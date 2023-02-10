'You' star Penn Badgley doesn't want any more intimate scenes in the Netflix show

Penn Badgley of Netflix show ‘You’ doesn’t want any more intimate scenes in any upcoming seasons and that is all it took for the creators to give in. On the actor’s Podcrushed podcast, he revealed that he asked creator Sera Gamble to put a stop to any such scenes in season 4 and she agreed instantly.

Penn said, “I asked Sera Gamble ‘can I just do no more intimacy scenes’. This is actually a decision I made before I took the show. I don’t think I have ever mentioned it publicly. One of the main things was, do I want to put myself back on a career path where I’m always playing the romantic lead?”

“Fidelity in every relationship, including my marriage, is important to me. It’s got to the point where I don’t want to do that. So I said to Sera, ‘my desire would be zero, to go from 100 to zero.’ But I signed this contract. I signed up for this show. I know what I did. You can’t take this aspect out of the DNA of the concept. So how much less can you make it, was my question to them. She didn’t even bat an eye. She was really glad that I was that honest. She was sort of almost, I want to say empowered, it had a really positive response. They came back with a phenomenal reduction,” he added.

Netflix’s You is a show about an obsessive charmer named Joe Goldberg played by Penn who falls in and out of love with a series of women. In season 4, we will see Penn Badgley’s character going to London. The first part of it dropped on February 9. The second part of the show will launch on March 10.