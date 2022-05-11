Yohani on Sri Lanka's economic crisis: Important to use my voice to help my country

Sri Lankan singer Yohan may be in Mumbai, expanding her professional base and collaborating with Indian musicians, but her heart remains with the people of her country during these trying times.



Sri Lanka is facing one of its most severe economic crises and Yohani, whose real name is Yohani Diloka de Silva, admits she is heartbroken.



“Right now, my country is going through a tough time, and it needs all the help. It doesn’t have to be financial help, any sort of help which can help people is important,” Yohani told The Hindustan Times in an interview.



“It is really important for me to use my voice and fame to help people of my country. That’s why it is really important for me to speak about it. My roots tracing back the country is compelling me to speak up, and lend my voice to it. And I will continue to do so."



Yohani shot to fame last year when her song Manike Mage Hithe went viral and was adapted into various Indian languages.



“I am very passionate about my country. Even though I am in Mumbai at the moment, my parents are there, my sister is there, my friends are there, and my whole team is there. In fact, the musicians and producers with whom I worked are there," Yohani further said.



“And I know what they are going through. At the moment, Sri Lanka is going through a lot. I know their feelings, and it breaks my heart. And that is why I will continue to do all that I can to help and raise my voice for the betterment of my country," said the singer who aspires to work with AR Rahman in her career.



Last month, the viral singer posted a video appealing to her fans to contribute to a project through which she and other musicians are trying to raise $1 million for Sri Lanka.



“As an ambassador to my country, with an international platform, I’ve decided to break my silence and lend my voice to my people back home considering the gravity of the situation,” she wrote in her post.



While speaking to WION, the singer had said she hoped her Indian fans would support the project and help her amplify it.



