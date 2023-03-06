XG become first female Japanese artists to chart in the US Radio Top 40

Japanese girl band XG released their third single titled "Shooting Star" on January 25. The song has been well-received in the US, South America, South East Asia, and South Korea. Both "Shooting Star" and another song of theirs, "Left Right", have found a place on the Spotify Viral Top 100 in 46 regions including the US, UK, Japan, and South Korea as well as the wider global chart.

Today on March 6, XG entered the Mediabase Top 40 Radio Airplay Chart, the most authoritative radio chart in the US. Finding a place on the chart alongside artists Miley Cyrus, Taylor Swift, Beyonce, Lady Gaga, and others, XG band feels ecstatic to get this recognition.

While Joji was the first Japanese artist to make the list, XG are the first female Japanese artists to enter the top 40, as well as the first Japanese group.

XG is a 7-member group comprising Jurin, Chisa, Hinata, Harvey, Juria, Maya, and Cocona. With their first single “Tippy Toes”, they were the first artists to debut from XGALX, a global entertainment production company with a mission to produce artists with a defined worldview, creating a culture of bold creativity.