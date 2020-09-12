‘Wonder Woman 1984’ delayed again, release date pushed back to December

Warner Bros. has pushed back the release date of 'Wonder Woman 1984' to Christmas. Gal Gadot starrer movie was expected to release on October 2, but will now release on December 25, 2020.



The movie was originally supposed to be released on big screens on June 5, then was pushed back to August 14, and then October 2.

In pics: DC FanDome new reveals: 'The Flash' new costume, Robert Pattinson first look as Batman



On Friday, the studio revealed their decision. "First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted 'Wonder Woman' fans around the world, and your excitement for 'WW84' couldn't make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie. Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I'm hoping you won't mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can't wait to spend the holidays with you!" director Patty Jenkins said.

Watch Trailers: From 'The Suicide Squad' to 'Zack Snyders Justice League': Check out the DC FanDome trailers



The delay of the Gal Gadot starrer movie comes just a couple of weeks after Warner Bros. returned to theaters with Christopher Nolan’s 'Tenet' making it the first big-budget blockbuster to release in theatres during the pandemic. The film has grossed just over $150 million since it debuted two weeks ago globally.



The latest trailer for the film was released during its DC FanDome, Watch the trailer here