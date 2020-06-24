Winona Ryder reveals how Keanu Reeves refused to yell insults at her on 'Dracula' sets to make her cry

Here's another reason to love Hollywood star, Keanu Reeves. Actress Winona Ryder in an interview to The Sunday Times recently recalled how she became friends with Keanu Reeves.



Recalling an incident from their 1992 film 'Dracula', Ryder said that in a scene where Gary Oldman's Dracula transforms into a pile of rats, the actress was expected to be shocked and cry. Ryder says she was unable to produce enough tears and director of the film Francis Ford Coppola repeatedly shouted offensive verbal abuse- including "You whore!"- to evoke strong emotions in her and make her cry.



He also asked her male co-stars to join in, Ryder said, but Reeves, who played her fiance in the film, refused to participate.



“To put it in context, I’m supposed to be crying,” Ryder said. “Literally, Richard E. Grant, Anthony Hopkins, Keanu (Reeves)… Francis was trying to get all of them to yell things that would make me cry. But Keanu wouldn’t, Anthony wouldn’t.



“It just didn’t work. I was, like, really? It kind of did the opposite," the actress said.



That incident led to a lifelong friendship between Ryder and Reeves. The actress added, "Me and Francis are good now."



Ryder had earlier said that how she may have got actually married to Reeves on the sets of 'Dracula' after their very authentic on-screen wedding, which was officiated by a real Romanian priest.



“We actually got married in ‘Dracula,’” Ryder said at the time. “No, I swear to God, I think we’re married in real life.”

Post 'Dracula,' Ryder and Reeves have worked together in 'A Scanner Darkly' in 2006, 'The Private Lives of Pippa Lee' in 2009, and 2018′s 'Destination Wedding'.