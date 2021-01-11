Wilmer Valderrama reveals he bought the station wagon from 'That '70s Show'

Remember Eric's famous wagon from 'That 70s Show'? Well, it turns out that it was Fez who got a hold of it ultimately.



The 1969 Oldsmobile Vista Cruiser ended up with actor Wilmer Valderrama, as the actor bought it when the show ended.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Valderrama, who played foreign exchange student Fez on the classic sitcom, revealed he kept the vehicle. The cast also filmed the show's intro, set to Cheap Trick's cover of 'In the Street,' in the Vista Cruiser.

"It was towards the end of the show, we were in the last season of '70s Show and I went straight to the props department and I go, 'Listen, how much for the Vista Cruiser?'" Valderrama recounted. "He goes, 'What? You don't want that thing.' I go, 'Yes I do. I need the Vista Cruiser.' They said 500 bucks, so I bought the Vista Cruiser for 500 bucks from our props department."

The actor, who's a big car enthusiast, joked to Clarkson that as a child, he dreamt of making it big one day so he could "get that car that just sits in the garage with the battery dead." And now that he's got it, Valderrama has no regrets.

"Honestly, it's the best thing I've ever acquired for my whole career," he said. "When I look at that car, it reminds me of when I was 17, 18 years old, booking That '70s Show and doing that opening sequence where we're just driving. And honestly, it's gonna be in my family forever. I'm gonna put it in my will to make sure that my kids have the burden of keeping that car in the garage, you know?"



According to Entertainment Weekly, The Vista Cruiser has shown up on plenty of lists ranking the most iconic TV cars, along with the Bluth Company stair car from Arrested Development, the Mystery Machine from Scooby-Doo, and KITT from Knight Rider, to name a few.